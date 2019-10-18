NH lawsuit wants tough PFAS drinking water standards scrapped

Lawyers for a New Hampshire farmer, town and two companies say new drinking water standards that go far beyond federal limits for toxic chemicals once used in firefighting foam and nonstick cookware should be scrapped.

A lawsuit filed last month against the Department of Environmental Resources Commissioner Robert Scott says the state didn't follow the appropriate process in approving the standard for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, collectively called PFAS. The lawyer also contended in court Friday that the state hasn't provided adequate funding for municipalities that violate the new standards.

The New Hampshire standard limits one chemical to a maximum of 12 parts per trillion and 15 parts per trillion for another - far lower than the 70 parts per trillion levels the Environmental Protection Agency has advised for these chemicals.

