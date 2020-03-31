Lawyer: Report shows NH police account of motorcycle crash 'deeply flawed'

A lawyer for a pickup truck driver charged in the New Hampshire crash deaths of seven motorcyclists says a report by an independent accident reconstruction firm concludes a state police account of what happened “was deeply flawed."

The lawyer is requesting a hearing; he says the report concludes that one of the bikers struck the pickup at the point of impact. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was indicted last year on multiple counts of negligent homicide and driving under the influence in the June 21 crash in Randolph. He's been in jail since and pleaded not guilty.

The attorney general's office has to respond by April 10. A message seeking comment was left for an office spokeswoman.

