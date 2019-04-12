Lawyer: Video of sex act invades Robert Kraft's privacy

There's no decision yet on releasing surveillance video in the Robert Kraft prostitution case.

Attorneys for the New England Patriots owner were in court Friday to try to block the video from going public.

Kraft faces misdemeanor charges of soliciting prostitution in Florida.

Back in January, police obtained a search warrant to secretly record the 77-year-old paying for and receiving sexual services.

Several media outlets requested the video be released. But Kraft's team says it's "basically pornography." They say it shouldn't be published because it violates Kraft's privacy and could jeopardize his right to a fair trial. They also say it was obtained illegally.

The media coalition's attorneys argued the public has a right to see the video and that Kraft quote "does not enjoy-- as a criminal defendant in a criminal case-- the right to privacy."