Lawyers Fighting Hunger food drive raises over $8K

The annual Lawyers Fighting Hunger Food Drive is over and hungry people will eat because of it.

Organizers say the Vermont legal community raised over $8,000 and more than 4,400 shelf-stable, non-perishable food items.

All food and funds collected went directly to the Vermont Foodbank and over two hundred Vermont Foodbank-partner food shelves and meal sites around Vermont.

Overall, in the three-year history of the Lawyers Fighting Hunger Food Drive, the Vermont legal community has raised more than $35,000 and collected over 11,000 food items.