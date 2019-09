September 9 marks the start of the third annual Lawyers Fighting Hunger Food Drive. The two-week-long food drive ends Sept. 20.

Vermont law offices, firms and solo practices compete to collect food and raise money for the Vermont Foodbank.

In the past two years, nearly 50 law firms and offices have raised over $28,000 and collected over 7,000 food items.

This month is Hunger Action Month in Vermont.