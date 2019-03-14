Lawyers for NY murder suspect seek mental fitness evaluation

Lawyers for a New York man accused of killing his grandmother want his mental health evaluated.

Gustavo Segundo-Clark

Gustavo Segundo-Clark, 25, is facing a second-degree murder charge for the stabbing death of Ginger Clark.

The 73-year-old woman was found dead in her home in Beekmantown last November. She had been stabbed with a kitchen knife.

Police say Segundo-Clark killed her during an argument and then fled in her car.

His lawyers have now filed a motion for a psychiatric evaluation to determine if he is mentally fit to stand trial.