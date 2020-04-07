Lawyers list drugs in driver's system in NH motorcycle deaths

Prosecutors say a truck driver charged in a crash that killed seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire had fentanyl, morphine and a chemical found in cocaine in his system that day.

Prosecutors say in a motion made public Tuesday that the morning of the June 2019 crash, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy consumed two baggies of heroin and half a gram of cocaine.

The motion was in response to a request for a bail hearing for Zhukovskyy, which a judge denied.

Zhukovskyy has been jailed since the Randolph crash and awaits trial in November on multiple counts of negligent homicide and DUI.

He has pleaded not guilty.

