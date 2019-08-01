Lawyers say plea agreement reached in pipe killing

Attorneys in the case of a Vermont man facing a murder charge that he hit another man with a pipe and set his home on fire say a plea agreement has been reached.

The Caledonian-Record reports attorneys in the case of 31-year-old Allen Draper told a judge Wednesday they have a deal in place and are ready to proceed to a change-of-plea hearing and sentencing. The judge said he wanted a pre-sentencing investigation.

Draper had pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and other charges in the May 2018 death of Tim Persons in St. Johnsbury. He's being held without bail.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

