Layoffs at Vermont tech company Social Sentinel

Layoffs at a Vermont tech company that works to keep schools safe.

Social Sentinel is based in Burlington. It looks at social media posts within a certain geographical area to evaluate threats at schools.

The firm is now shedding 40 percent of its workforce-- 12 people in Burlington and seven who work remotely.

Social Sentinel says it's regrouping and trying to expand its client base. The company wants to reach beyond schools and use its software to improve safety at big events like concerts and political rallies.