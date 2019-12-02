Lead testing underway at Vermont schools, day cares

Testing is underway to check for lead in the water supplies at Vermont schools and child care centers.

The Vermont Department of Health is managing the test results for water supplies, and they currently have the results from 71 schools and just over 700 child care centers.

Out of the 71 schools tested, 59 had at least one tap that was above the required "action level" of lead, but the health department says this outcome was expected.

"There's a lot of taps in schools, and so to find at least one elevated tap at a school is not surprising," said Michelle Thompson of the Vermont Department of Health.

Most often, these elevated levels are due to the old age of some school buildings or the age of the water pipes.

Testing still needs to take place at a total of 440 schools and 1,200 child care facilities in Vermont by the end of 2020. But the health department says they are on track to finish testing before their deadline.