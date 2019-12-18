Lead to Read: More teachers embrace 'structured literacy' reading

A growing number of teachers are taking a new approach to helping young Vermonters learn to read. It comes as the state is seeing declining national test scores over the last two years. "Structured literacy" is a systematic decoding of words so that young students have a strong understanding of the rules of the English language. In part two of her report, Cat Viglienzoni takes us inside classrooms where that method is being used, to see how and why teachers say it works.

Alyssa Lasher's kindergarten reading lesson at Hinesburg Community School begins with an earworm song. Each round of the song starts with a different letter. Then, it's on to rhyming and identifying first letters.

They are simple exercises that Lasher says have a very specific purpose -- making sure young learners understand the relationships between sounds in the English language. Really, it's just practicing those pieces of initial sounds, ending sounds, blending sounds, segmenting words, defining the syllables in words," she said.

In the next grade up, first grade teacher Michelle Lass is also helping her students break words down and create new ones. The lessons are similar but elevated slightly, visually spelling out words. The lessson includes physical movement as students chop words into segments to help the kinetic learners in the group. Finally, they start writing.

Lass has been teaching for about 30 years. She says that when she started, schools were pushing the "whole language" style of reading, which focuses on group learning and assumes reading is like language and that students will naturally pick it up.

Michelle Lass: When I first started teaching, my colleague said 'hide that phonics work -- we're not allowed to do that,' and so you had to sneak the phonics in. And I don't think that was the intent of whole language, but that's what it became.

Cat Viglienzoni: And what was the downside of that?

Michelle Lass: Of no phonics? Well, kids couldn't decode words.

The Stern Center for Language and Learning in Williston says when students couldn't decode words, they came here needing remedial reading help. "Too many children are coming here at 13 years of age who were still not reading. We want those children to be reading. We don't want them coming to the Stern Center," said the center's Blanche Podhajski.

That's why Podhajski says the Stern Center is on a mission to bring the structured literacy approach -- like what's used in Hinesburg -- to more Vermont classrooms. Their "Lead to Read" project started two years ago. Hinesburg is one of 11 schools they're working with right now. And another dozen are looking at the program for next year. She says research shows that if you teach language systematically, students will learn it better. "Then you're going to see the brain respond in a way that really masters print, rather than just memorizes print," Podhajski said.

Both Lass and Lasher say they've noticed a difference. "Their scores were a lot stronger than I've had in the past," Lasher said.

Some parts of whole language remain, like group reading. That's still part of the lessons, but now the approach is more tailored to what individual students need help with. Teachers say they don't mind updating their methods to incorporate a more research-based approach and encourage others to do the same. "You don't learn that in your classes to the degree that you need to be able to teach like this," Lass said.

The Stern Center is also trying to fix that. They're reaching out to colleges to make sure that future teachers are being taught to use the structured literacy approach. The Stern Center says right now they're talking with the University of Vermont about incorporating it into their curriculum.

