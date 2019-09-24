Leaders from our region react to Pelosi impeachment announcement

Reaction is pouring in from Capitol Hill after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she will move forward with a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump following allegations that he used his office for political gain.

"The actions of the Trump presidency revealed the dishonorable fact of the president's betrayal of the oath of office, betrayal of our national security and betrayal of the integrity of our elections," said Pelosi, D-U.S. House Speaker. "The president must be held accountable. No one is above the law."

In New York, the president dismissed the inquiry on Twitter as "witch hunt garbage."

"It's just a continuation of the witch hunt... worst witch hunt in political history," Trump said.

READ MORE: Pelosi announces impeachment inquiry of Trump

Democratic presidential candidate and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders commented on the announcement from the campaign trail in Davenport, Iowa.

"I think it's absolutely imperative that the Congress show the American people that you can engage in the procedure of the impeachment process while maintaining focus on the needs of the working families in this country," said Sanders, I-Vermont.

Vermont Congressman Peter Welch, D-Vermont, issued a statement reacting to the announcement. It said, in part: "I applaud and strongly support the decision by Speaker Pelosi to commence impeachment proceedings against President Trump... Throughout his presidency he has established a clear pattern of disregard for the rule of law and our constitutional system of checks and balances. And he has repeatedly violated his oath of office to preserve, protect and defend our Constitution."

Rep. Annie Kuster, D-New Hampshire, said in a statement that she supports the inquiry, saying, in part: "With the statements that the President made over the weekend, he has admitted to contacting a foreign government and requesting they interfere in our presidential election. This is a very serious allegation and if true, threatens our democracy."