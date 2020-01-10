Leading New York lawmaker urges patience on bail reform

An intensified debate over New York's bail law continued at the State Capitol on Thursday, with the top Democrat in the State Assembly saying he wants to let the reforms play out without changes.

State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie urged people to have patience with the newly implemented bail law, which has received increasing scrutiny over its rules that allow New York courts to release people who would have remained in jail under the old rules.

The law, which went into place at the beginning of the year, eliminated money bail and pretrial detention for a wide majority of low-level cases and nonviolent felonies.

