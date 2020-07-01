Leahy: 1,111 set for furlough at Vermont immigration center

Vermont U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy says looming furloughs at the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services center in St. Albans would idle 1,111 workers on Aug. 3.

Speaking Wednesday on the floor of the Senate in Washington, Leahy, a Democrat, said the Vermont furloughs would be part of 13,350 furloughs nationwide caused by a $1.2 billion budget shortfall in the agency that handles citizenship issues.

Leahy is urging the Senate to begin negotiations on another COVID-19 relief bill that would provide money to cover the shortfall.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott said Wednesday he was unaware of the size of the furlough in St. Albans but said it would be another blow to the state's economy.

