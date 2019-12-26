Leahy: Criminal case in EB-5 scandal 'very appropriate'

As defense lawyers in the EB-5 Kingdom Con scandal call on prosecutors to interview high-profile politicians, Sen. Patrick Leahy-- one of the key figures in pitching the program overseas-- says he's happy to talk with anyone about the case.

Right now, four men are facing charges over a failed plan to build a biotech plant in the Northeast Kingdom using foreign investors' money. They've all pleaded not guilty.

We told you last week that defense lawyers want federal prosecutors to interview high-profile politicians such as Sen. Leahy and former Gov. Peter Shumlin because they played a big role in pitching the EB-5 program overseas.

Leahy says as soon as the fraud allegations came forward, he co-sponsored legislation to reform and clean up the EB-5 program so fraud and abuse don't happen. The senator says the ongoing criminal case is "very appropriate."

"I've prosecuted a lot of cases. I listen to his defense lawyer, that's usually... If the facts are on your side, you pound the facts. If the law is on your side, pound the law. If you don't have either on your side, pound the table. He's pounding the table," said Leahy, D-Vermont.