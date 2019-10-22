Leahy: Pulling troops out of Syria a huge mistake

Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy on Monday reacted to the news President Trump is considering leaving a small number of troops in Syria.

Leahy says he doesn't understand the president's mindset.

"He pulled out, abandoned the Kurds who stuck with us. He said ISIS has been defeated. Actually, this enabled hundreds, maybe thousands of ISIS fighters to escape. They are going to be a threat to us. It was a huge, huge mistake," said Leahy, D-Vermont.

Tuesday, Sen. Mitch McConnell said he hopes the Trump administration is working to alleviate the effects of the president's decision to withdraw troops from Syria. He also said removing troops from Afghanistan would be "inappropriate."