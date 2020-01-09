Leahy: Senate must not be complicit in cover-up

Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy on Thursday made a floor speech on impeachment.

The longtime senator said witnesses should be called in the upcoming Senate impeachment trial, including those the White House previously directed not to testify.

"No matter how each senator ultimately votes on guilt or innocence, the decision whether to keep both the Senate and the American people in the dark, to effectively make the U.S. Senate complicit in a cover-up. That would follow the Senate and that will shape our system of checks and balances for decades to come and will haunt both Democrats and Republicans," said Leahy, D-Vermont.

When the articles of impeachment do make their way to the Senate, the rules of the trial will be decided by a simple majority vote. It would take a two-thirds majority to remove President Trump from office.