Leahy, Shaheen among lawmakers grilling Barr on Mueller report

U.S. senators, including Patrick Leahy and Jeanne Shaheen, questioned Attorney General William Barr on Capitol Hill Wednesday about the Mueller Report.

The hearing was on the Justice Department's 2020 budget, but much of the questioning from both parties dealt with Barr's process of preparing the report for release.

Democrats are concerned that Barr could redact parts of the full report that could be damaging to President Trump. Regardless of Barr's redaction decisions, Leahy said eventually most of the full report will become public.

"I think attempts to hide swaths of the report from public scrutiny along the way will only fuel suspicions raised by many that if the Justice Department, which represents the United States, is playing the role of the President's personal defense team," said Leahy, D-Vermont.

Attorney General Barr said he'd be reviewing investigations into the Trump campaign back in 2016, and whether they were appropriate, based on the evidence available at the time.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen/D-New Hampshire: So you're not suggesting though that spying occurred?

Attorney General William Barr: I don't, well... I guess you could... I think there's a -- spying did occur. Yes, I think spying did occur... The question is whether it was predicated, adequately predicated, and I'm not suggesting it wasn't.

Barr went on to say he was not investigating the FBI, just looking at information from various investigations that have already gone on.