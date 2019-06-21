Leahy: Shooting down drone not worth starting war

Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy says he was involved in classified meetings about potential conflict with Iran.

The Trump administration says Iran shot down a U.S. military drone over international waters; Iran insists it was in its air space.

Leahy says the evidence he saw shows the drone was over international water, not Iranian air space.

He says President Trump walking away from the Iran Nuclear Deal may have increased tensions with Iran and may lead to allies believing the U.S. will change its mind on other decisions involving Iran.

Leahy called Iran's actions foolish but said he supports President Trump's decision to not take retaliatory action.

"The stories this morning is that the president was going to order an attack and then changed his mind. That's one of the times I agree with President Trump in changing his mind that shooting down the drone is not worth starting a war," said Leahy, D-Vermont.

On Twitter, the president revealed additional economic sanctions have now been imposed on Iran but some lawmakers and analysts believe Iran must pay a heavy price for attacking an American aircraft.