Leahy: The president has to follow the law

The Trump administration broke the law when it withheld U.S. security aid to Ukraine-- that's the decision issued by the nonpartisan Government Accountability Office on Thursday.

Withholding funds to Ukraine is at the center of President Trump's impeachment. Critics, like Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy, say the president withheld the aid to pressure Ukraine to dig up dirt on his potential political rival Joe Biden and Biden's son.

"I have never ever seen a report like this objecting so strongly to the actions of a president. And in saying that, the president has to follow the law," said Leahy, D-Vermont.

Trump denies using the aid as leverage to further his political ambitions.

But the GAO says that's exactly what was done and it was illegal. The GAO said, in part, "The law does not permit the president to substitute his own policy priorities for those that Congress has enacted into law."

The aid had been appropriated by an overwhelming and bipartisan act of Congress.

