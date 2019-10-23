Leahy: Trump has made a practice of reverting US policy

President Trump says Turkey has declared a permanent ceasefire in Syria and that he's lifting sanctions on Turkey.

The president faced a lot of backlash from his decision to remove troops from northern Syria.

Wednesday, a committee examined U.S. assistance to Syria.

Top Democrats and Republicans spoke against the president's move.

"There are 10,000 to 15,000 fighters still running around Syria and Iraq. There are about 12,000 in prison and SDF Kurdish forces have held the line," said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina.

"President Trump has made a practice of repulsively reverting U.S. policy, this time in an unscripted phone call, this time turning on our allies while praising autocrats like Erdogan, ignoring his own advisors, Republicans and Democrats alike, in his own personal and political ambition with disregard for U.S. national interests," said Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont.

Graham laid out a plan for the future of Syria. He said there would need to be a safe zone along the Turkey-Syria border to keep the Turkish safe. There would have to be assurances the Kurds wouldn't be ethnically cleansed and that U.S. forces would remain in Syria to protect oil fields from Assad and Iran,

There would also be continued partnership with the Syrian Defense Forces to make sure ISIS doesn't come back.