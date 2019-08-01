Leahy accuses GOP committee chair of rule violation

The morning after U.S. Senators Kamala Harris and Corey Booker took part in the Democratic debates in Detroit, Republicans hastily moved an asylum bill forward in their absence.

With more Republicans in attendance than Democrats, Judiciary Committee Chair Lindsey Graham seized the opportunity to take action on the controversial bill. That sparked an uproar among Democrats on the committee who said Graham violated the committee's rules. It even prompted Senator Patrick Leahy to rip up the committee rulebook.

"Why are we so eager to discard our norms and principals? Apparently the answer is for legislation that at its core gives the president what he wants in his political war on immigration," Leahy said.

"I will continue to talk with anyone and everyone about how to fix the problem in a broader fashion. To my Democratic colleagues -- I've tried. I'm sorry. Blame me, but we're not going to stop. We're gonna keep trying and we're going to report this bill out because it will fix the problem in terms of flow," Graham said.

Supporters of the bill say it will protect alien minors, end abuse of the asylum system and establish refugee processing centers outside the U.S. Critics say it will allow for the indefinite detention of migrants and ratchet up cruelty to immigrants in U.S. custody.