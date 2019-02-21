Leahy on Sanders endorsement: He doesn't really need my help

Senator Patrick Leahy this week was quick to endorse fellow Senator Bernie Sanders' presidential bid, but that wasn't the case in 2016.

In the last presidential election Leahy endorsed Hillary Clinton and not Vermont's junior senator. Leahy on Thursday said Sanders, with his large campaign war chest, will do just fine with or without his endorsement.

"I think he raised more money in a few hours after he announced than I raised in all the years I was a prosecutor and all the years I've been in the Senate, so he doesn't really need my help, but I did."

Leahy says there are some "very good people" running on the democratic side and that the party is united in their goal of defeating President Trump.