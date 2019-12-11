Leahy asks inspector general about Trump claims FBI spied on campaign

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz was questioned on Wednesday by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

We told you Tuesday about the Inspector General Report on alleged abuse of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act or FISA. When the U.S. government wants to do electronic surveillance, a physical search or other investigative actions for foreign intelligence purposes, they need to get a FISA warrant.

The IG Report dug into the origins of the investigation into Russian election meddling in 2016 and allegations.

The report, released on Monday, showed no political bias or motivation on the part of the FBI in opening the investigation. However, it found there were several deficiencies in the process the FBI used to approve surveillance of American citizens.

President Trump has accused the FBI of spying on his campaign.

Wednesday, Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, asked Horowitz about those claims.

Sen. Patrick Leahy: Did you find anything where the FBI planted spies in Mr. Trump's campaign?

Michael Horowitz: We found no use of confidential human sources and placing them in the campaign or trying to put them in the campaign.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, the committee chair, said at Wednesday's hearing he has serious concerns about whether the FISA court can continue without fundamental reform.