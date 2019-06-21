Leahy backing $4.6B bipartisan emergency border funding package

Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy and other top members of the Senate Appropriations Committee have struck a $4.6 billion deal on President Trump's request for more funding tied to the U.S.-Mexico border.

The bipartisan agreement allows emergency funding to aid for what has become a humanitarian crisis at the southern border. Leahy says that it's a crisis that Trump and his zero tolerance policy is largely responsible for.

"I've been down to that border. I've gone and seen what are basically cages with children in there. If you see a group of children playing, you know there's sound, eveybody's laughing and everything else -- dead silence. I looked at one child and smiled. He started to smile back then quickly put his head down. What's that doing to them?" Leahy said.

Leahy believes that the U.S. can handle the crisis at the border in a less expensive and more humanitarian way.