Leahy calls pulling out of Iran deal foolish

Iran is threatening to increase its stockpile of uranium, violating the 2015 nuclear deal.

The move would put Iran just a step away from weapons-grade levels of uranium.

The Trump administration walked away from the deal last year and re-imposed tough new economic sanctions.

Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy, a vocal critic of President Trump, says Iran's announcement puts the U.S. in a bind.

"It's harder for us to say much now when we were foolish enough to pull out of the agreement," said Leahy, D-Vermont.

This latest provocation comes less than a week after an attack on oil tankers as they navigated through the Gulf of Oman. The Pentagon says Iran was behind it.