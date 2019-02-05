Leahy grills Trump nominee for DC Circuit Court judge

Months after the fiery hearings over whether to confirm U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, there were some more tense moments for the President's nominee to fill Kavanugh's seat.

Neomi Rao was nominated to fill Kavanaugh's vacated seat on the powerful D.C. Circuit Court. She defended articles she wrote at Yale, saying LGBTQ rights were part of a "trendy" political movement. She also suggested intoxicated women were partly responsible for their own date rapes. She clarified her views Tuesday saying that victims of rape should not be blamed and observing that drinking can lead to risky behavior for both men and women.

One more reason Rao has drawn criticism since her nomination -- she's never tried a case in court. That's what Senator Patrick Leahy asked her about.

Senator Patrick Leahy: Zero percent of your practice has been as a lawyer in federal courts, correct?

Neomi Rao: Um, you know senator..

Senator Patrick Leahy: Yes or no. That's an easy one.

Neomi Rao: Well, I have worked with federal courts in my various government positions and my private practice was in international arbitration.

Senator Patrick Leahy: So you tried cases in federal court?

Neomi Rao: I have not tried a case but I have worked on briefs.

Senator Patrick Leahy: Did you try cases in state courts?

Neomi Rao: I have not because my primary experience has been as a scholar and workign for this committee for the executive branch.

Rao currently serves as administrator of the White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs.