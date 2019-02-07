Leahy joins failed attempt to block Barr nomination advancement

Senator Patrick Leahy and other Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee were unsuccessful Thursday in blocking the advancement of William Barr's nomination to become the next U.S. attorney general.

The committee voted 12 to 10 along party lines to advance Barr. If the Republican-led Senate does the same, he will be confirmed.

Democrats -- and some Republicans -- have expressed concern that Barr may not release the entire Mueller report. Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy said in Thursday's hearing that the American people deserve to know the facts, and that requires the special counsel's report be made public.

"Mr. Barr was not willing to make that clear commitment and many of his answers left more doubt," Leahy said. "I worry about his long-held views on executive powers could essentially be weaponized by President Trump, a man who derides any limit on his authority."

The Senate is expected to vote on Barr's future some time next week.