Leahy not ready to support McConnell national emergency bill

President Trump last week issued the first veto of his presidency, killing a bill that would have rolled back his national emergency at the southern border.

It doesn't appear that the House or the Senate have the two-thirds majority needed to override a veto. The Hill reports that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has set the wheels in motion on a bill that would require Congress to approve future national emergency declarations. Senator Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, was noncommittal Monday about whether he will support the effort.

"I would want to see the specific language. Something that was proposed that if anything would have strengthened the President's power, not weakened it. I would want to see what it is. Certainly nobody, Republican or Democrat, ever expected a President to use money to build a wall when Congress had acted three times on it, and it's a waste of taxpayers' money," Leahy said.

The House is expected to hold a vote to override the President's veto on March 26th. New York Senator Chuck Schumer has said Democrats will continue to work to block the national emergency.