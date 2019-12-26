Leahy on how appropriations bills benefit Vermont, plus the upcoming impeachment trial

Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy vice-chairs the Appropriations Committee and helped secure 12 new appropriations bills for the 2020 fiscal budget. They were approved by both the House and Senate last week. All 12 of those appropriations bills will benefit Vermont in some way.

The bills include millions of dollars for things like the Northern Border Patrol Commission, the Army's Mountain Warfare School in Jericho and low-income energy assistance. They also include money to help clean up Lake Champlain, for dairy farming initiatives, historic revitalization and dams.

Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott showed support and appreciation as well, saying, "Leahy's work has helped move the work of our federal government forward, and secures significant funding for many of Vermont's highest priorities."

Our Galen Ettlin sat down with Leahy, D-Vermont, to discuss those appropriations and how they will help Vermont.

In part two of the interview, the senator talked about the upcoming impeachment trial for President Trump and how it compares to the trial of Bill Clinton more than 20 years ago.

Watch the videos for the full interview.