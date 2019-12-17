Leahy pushes 'all of the above' approach to fight opioid crisis

Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy took part in a Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday aimed at tackling the opioid crisis using a whole government approach.

Leahy laid out a laundry list of treatment and prevention methods he thinks should be in play.

"Evidence-based prevention, I agree with you, we have to have that. We have to have treatment. We have to have recovery programs, enforcement actions that actually do things," Leahy said.

Leahy helped to negotiate a bipartisan budget compromise that was filed late last night. A number of provisions in that bill target the opioid crisis. We're also learning more about money would come to Vermont through that budget bill.

