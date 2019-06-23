Leahy pushes back against Independence Day celebration in D.C.

Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy is pushing back against plans of a 4th of July celebration in Washington D.C.

Fireworks / Source: Pixabay

U.S. Secreatry of the Interior David Berhardt says President Trump will give remarks at the Salute to America which will be held on the National Mall.

The celebration is set to honor each branch of service, and feature military demonstrations and flyovers.

Leahy and other Senate democrats are concerned with how the celebration will be funded. Leahy worries it could turn into a campaign rally for the President.

"This is America's birthday, and it's a non political thing. To try and turn it into a political thing with a presidential speech, I haven't heard from anybody republican or democrat that thinks that's a good idea," said Leahy.

We have reached out to the Department of the Interior for how much this could cost taxpayers, but have not heard back.

Senate Democrats are worried that the event will divert resources from the National Mall or National Park system, when it's facing a $12 billion dollar deferred maintenance backlog.