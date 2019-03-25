Leahy pushes for Mueller report to be made public

Sen. Patrick Leahy is among lawmakers pushing for the entire Mueller report to be made public.

Leahy, who was planning to meet with Justice Department officials Sunday night, says if the document needs to be classified, the department should explain why.

Leahy published an opinion piece in the Washington Times over the weekend comparing the president's effort to conceal the Mueller report with the Nixon tapes.

"My biggest message is let the public know -- trust the American People -- cause when things are hidden we have problems, that's where you get conspiracy theories and everything else. I trust the American people -- Republicans and Democrats alike," said Leahy, D-Vermont.