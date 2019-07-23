Leahy pushes for hush-money documents

The probe into hush-money payments Michael Cohen made to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal is over and now Sen. Patrick Leahy wants to see the paperwork.

Tuesday, Leahy pressed FBI Director Chis Wray on when Congress would get to see investigative materials.

Wray said it isn't normally the FBI's practice to release that type of information, but then Leahy pointed to the 880,000 pages of documents and dozens of interviews that the Judiciary Committee got during the Hillary Clinton email investigation after requests from Republicans.

Leahy then asked whether the FBI only provides investigative records when the request is made by Republicans.

"I'm not suggesting this administration would treat investigation of Hillary Clinton differently than investigation involving Donald Trump, but it might appear that way. Because if you don't release these files now it's contrary to your recent precedent," said Leahy, D-Vermont.

Wray then agreed to look at what investigative materials could be shared with lawmakers.

The exchange then turned to election security. Wray told Leahy that while there are problems, Americans should feel confident in our elections and election systems.