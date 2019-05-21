Leahy pushes for increased digital privacy protections

Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy is pushing for increased privacy protections for internet users.

At a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday on digital advertising and data privacy, Leahy said that while the internet provides a world of information at your fingertips, that power comes at the price of your personal information and data.

He laid out how apps can track your location wherever you go, how phones can replicate users' finger and face prints, and how the devices we use to communicate contain some of our most personal and private information. All of this giving internet giants like Google, Facebook and others incredible insight into our daily lives.

Leahy says the digital age has changed the very notion of privacy. "We also have a certain basic concept of privacy that was developed 230 years ago in our constitution, and if we don't protect our privacy in the digital age we make the constitution irrelevant," he said.

The expert witnesses at Tuesday's hearing made several suggestions for practical protections that could be put in place. Among them -- protecting consumers' rights to their own data, creating a consumer data bill of rights and a regulatory body that can keep up with innovation.