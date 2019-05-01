Leahy questions Barr on release of Mueller report

Senator Patrick Leahy is among lawmakers Wednesday questioning Attorney General William Barr's handling of the Mueller report release.

Leahy and other Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee say Barr's determination of no obstruction was premature and did not reflect the true findings of the special counsel's report.

In a March letter to Barr that was released Wednesday, Mueller raised concerns about the four-page "bottom-line" letter Barr sent to Congress. Mueller said Barr's statement did not fully capture the conclusions of his report and created public confusion.

Barr says he called Mueller after receiving his complaints and Mueller told him "he was not suggesting that we had misrepresented his report."

Leahy asked why Barr failed to mention Mueller's concerns when he was asked about it during testimony before House members earlier this month. Barr responded that he didn't know at the time which unidentified Mueller team members the question referred to. Leahy called his answer "purposely misleading."

Leahy also questioned Barr over his claims that the President Trump had cooperated with the investigation when he refused to be interviewed by prosecutors.

Republicans on the committee have primarily defended the president, instead pointing out what they call bias among Justice Department officials.

Committee Chair Senator Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, said that it's time to move on now that Mueller report is out. "For me, it is over," Graham said.