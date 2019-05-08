Leahy questions defense officials about cuts to fund border wall

Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy looking to find out what military projects will be cut to pay for President Trump's proposed border wall.

A Senate Appropriations subcommittee met Wednesday to review the Department of Defense's 2020 budget. Witnesses told Leahy that in looking for projects to cut, they're prioritizing those that don't start until later and may need back funding for those projects from Congress in the future.

Leahy told them not to count on his vote. "If the department decides to cancel projects that we've given funding for so they can go to the wall... I supported these projects. Don't expect me to support them a second time around," he said.

Leahy asked when Congress will find out which projects are being de-funded. Witnesses told him the review process could be completed within a week and the secretary of defense would make decisions from there.