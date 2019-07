Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy reached a milestone Wednesday, casting his 16,000th vote in the U.S. Senate.

With a thumbs-up and a handshake from the minority leader, Senator Leahy made history.

Now 44 years into his Senate career, the Democrat ranks fourth in Senate history for the number of votes he has cast.

Vote number 16,000 was a "yes" on a tax treaty with Japan.