Leahy says US protests understandable, condemns violence and looting

Senator Patrick Leahy spoke on the Senate Floor Wednesday about the death of George Floyd and subsequent protests.

The Vermont Democrat said the video of Floyd's death shocked him to his core and that he was left sickened and shaken.

Studies show African Americans are about 2.5 times more likely to be killed by police than white people, so Leahy says the protests are no surprise. "No one of good conscience can sit idly by while African Americans' lives are being treated with less worth in a country -- our country -- that long ago promised equal rights and equal justice," he said.

Leahy condemned the violence and looting that has occurred alongside protests in some places. He talked about what has to be done at the federal, state and local level for change to happen. "Ultimately accountability will require dismantling this culture of impunity, as well as ensuring that law enforcement agencies have training and policies in place that serve to rebuild trust in communities of color."

Leahy Wednesday also introduced the "Power of the Purse Act," a bill to give Congress more authority over federal spending decisions. It would strengthen Congressional control and review, increase transparency and reporting, and it would give Congress a greater role in oversight of emergency declaration and designation.