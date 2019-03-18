Leahy says extremism must be condemned

The prime minister of New Zealand is vowing to change gun laws after two mass shootings that killed more than 50 people.

Mourners continue to honor the dead at a makeshift memorial outside the Al Noor Mosque.

A suspected white supremacist is charged with murder. By law, the 28-year-old's face had to be blurred in the video from court.

Authorities say all five guns he used, including two semi-automatic rifles, were bought legally. A gun shop owner says the Australian man bought four guns from him through a police-verified, online mail order process.

Sen. Patrick Leahy says it's a frightening situation.

"We should be condemning this kind of extremism wherever it is. This is becoming frightening. We have seen this, especially on social media, continue. Just think of the poor families, what they've gone through," said Leahy, D-Vermont.

Three days after the shooting, more than 30 people remain hospitalized. Nine are in critical condition.