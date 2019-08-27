Leahy says he stands with organic dairy farmers

Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy got an up close look at a Franklin County organic dairy farm Tuesday.

He was joined by other organic dairy farmers from around the state checking out the first generation Stony Pond Farm in Enosburgh Falls. The senator talked about how it's important for organic dairy farms to continue to adhere to the strict standards they have set for themselves. And he pointed out his efforts to fight for organic standards in the Farm Bill.

"Factory-scale farms want a piece of the action, they want to cut corners, they want to erode the true intent of organic farming -- they are flooding the market with cheap alternatives," Leahy said.

"Recently, with the influx of a lot of other farms and a lot of supply of milk, what was a sustainable price has dropped significantly enough that as a first generation farm, we have a significant debt load," said Stony Pond's Tyler Webb.

Leahy says he plans to go back to Washington to get bipartisan support to get stricter guidelines to help smaller dairy farmers