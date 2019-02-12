Leahy stands behind border funding compromise

Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy was a key part of the team that put the border funding compromise together.

As the ranking Democrat on the conference committee, he says the bargain hinges on using a wide array of technological upgrades at the border, not just walls.

"Doing the technology that our own border patrol tell us they need more than walls -- it'll do that. Places where walls or fencing may work, we've got the money for that. We put together a good package," Leahy said.

He also pointed out that there are six other bills involved in these negotiations, covering everything from opioids to veterans care. "Lets be grown ups in both parties. Let's get them passed," Leahy said.