Leahy urges Senate to move on voting rights

Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy is urging the Senate to move on voting rights.

The House of Representatives voted Friday on the Voting Rights Advancement Act.

The bill restores the full protections of the original Voting Rights Act of 1965.

A 2013 Supreme Court ruling paved the way for states to enact laws some say disproportionately keep minorities, the elderly and young people from voting.

Leahy said that 54 years after the voting rights act, voter suppression should be left in the history books, but it is alive and well.

"Maybe the water cannons, the clubs, the police dogs may have been replaced but they've been replaced by bogus ID requirements, the purging of voter rolls, the changing of voter places. The tactics may have evolved but the goal-- don't forget the goal: state-sponsored, systematic disenfranchisement-- remains the same," said Leahy, D-Vermont.

Leahy urged Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to bring the bill up in the Senate, where he says it would pass.