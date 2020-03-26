Leahy urges out-of-staters to stay away from Vermont

Vermont's top Democrat is urging out-of-staters to stay away from the Green Mountain State.

We told you earlier this week that Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, expressed concerns about people trying to escape cities under siege from coronavirus and coming here.

Now, Sen. Patrick Leahy is being even more direct, telling them to stay out of Vermont.

"I wish people would stay away. I do. Usually, I'm like, come to Vermont. Spend your money right now. I agree. Stay away. I know when we have the snowfall here, a few days ago, uh, there were snowmobilers wanting to come from other states, Massachusetts, Connecticut and elsewhere. They were told to stay away. Uh, we love to see, but not now, and that's going to hurt our businesses that rely on it, but we have to do it. I'll try to make up the money to help these small businesses."

Wednesday, Vermont's human services secretary said the state needs twice as many beds, ventilators and masks as it has. And those figures were not based on a huge influx of people fleeing to Vermont.