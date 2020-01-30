Leahy wants to hear from witnesses in impeachment trial

Some senators may be undecided about witnesses in the impeachment trial but not Sen. Patrick Leahy.

Vermont's senior senator wants to hear from witnesses just like he did more than 20 years ago.

"We had nine witnesses testify before the grand jury under oath in the Clinton impeachment trial including President Clinton himself. Here the Trump administration has blocked every single witness from testifying," said Leahy, D-Vermont.

Leahy says there's no reason why the Senate shouldn't hear from witnesses this time around.

"Of course we should have witnesses," he said. "We could be done all the witnesses in three days, two or three days. You know, we're elected for six-year terms. Another two or three days shouldn't bother us."