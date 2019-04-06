Learning from the past

Saturday marked Vermont History Day for many students in our region.

The annual contest features projects made by students from 5th to 12th grade. They were on display at the University of Vermont. Students from around the state were able to choose a topic related to Vermont, U.S or world history. The contest is coordinated by the Vermont Historical Society. The entries are judged by local historians, educators, and other professionals. This year's theme was "Triumph and Tragedy in History."

“It’s really fun because you get to meet new people and present your project to other people so it’s pretty fun,” said eighth grader Jeswin Antony.

“I just kind of like researching and learning more. I don't necessarily like presenting but it’s part of the process I guess,” said eighth grader Ruby Jean Hall.

Colin Deschamps, also in eighth grade said, “I think it was really interesting to present. We learned a lot from our project and I guess it was just interesting to express what we learned.”

The top two entries in each category will qualify to attend the National History Day contest in June in College Park, Maryland.