Learning how to teach sustainability

People from all over the Americas will be in Burlington next week to learn more about sustainability.

The greater Burlington area is a classified as a "Regional Center for Expertise" -- one of five in the U.S. The area got that designation in 2015 from the United Nations University. Regional Centers of Expertise are supposed to take the UN's goals and turn them into programs on the local level.

Next week, 30 delegates will visit Burlington to learn about how educators here teach about sustainability.

Jen Cirillo is a doctoral student at UVM who coordinates the education programs at Shelburne Farms. She spoke with our Galen Ettlin about teaching sustainability.