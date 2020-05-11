Leave deer fawns alone

It's your annual reminder to avoid newborn deer.

Courtesy: Vt. Fish and Wildlife

Vermont Fish and Wildlife says fawns are typically born in late May and the first couple weeks in June.

In the first few weeks after birth, biologists say fawns learn critical survival skills that should not be interrupted by human interactions. It could mean the baby deer separating from its mother and possibly getting hurt.

So, if you spot a fawn, remember to keep your distance.

Vermont deer biologist Nick Fortin offered these tips:

•Deer nurse their young at different times during the day and often leave their young alone for long periods of time. These animals are not lost. Their mother knows where they are and will return.

•Deer normally will not feed or care for their young when people are close by.

•Deer fawns will imprint on humans and lose their natural fear of people, which can be essential to their survival.

•Keep domestic pets under control at all times. Dogs often will kill fawns and other baby animals.