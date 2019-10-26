Lebanon Drug Take Back Day

The Lebanon, New Hampshire Police Department is also holding a drug take back event today. The event raises awareness of the potential hazards that exist by improper disposal of controlled substances, needles and syringes.

A Lebanon officer will be at the following locations today.

Roger's House on 39 North Park Street in Lebanon from 10 AM to 11 AM.

Quail Hollow on 69 Lily Lane in West Lebanon from 11 AM to noon.

The Lebanon Police Department on 36 Poverty Lane in Lebanon from 12 PM to 2 PM.