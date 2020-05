A hiker is safe thanks to a police dog who sniffed her out.

Lebanon Police say they got a 911 call from a lost hiker over the weekend. She told them she became lost on Loop Road and that her phone had low battery.

It was 34 degrees and wet out.

K-9 Officer Perkins and K-9 Blesk started a lost person track.

We're told Blesk smelled her car door to get her scent and used that to find her.